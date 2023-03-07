GCC engineer Delwar murder: Charges framed against three

The court also set 7 May to start recording depositions of the witnesses. It issued warrant to arrest accused Selim Hossain as he is still at large.
Delwar Hossain went missing after going out of his Mirpur flat for office at 9.30 am on 11 May 2020. His body was recovered from a deserted area beside bridge number five under Uttara Sector 17 at around 3.30pm. Victim's wife Khodeza Akter filed the case with Turag police station.
Investigation officer inspector Sheikh Mofizul Islam on 3 May 2021, filed charge-sheet against the three, of which Habib and Shahin already confessed their roles in the killing.