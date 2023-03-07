GCC engineer Delwar murder: Charges framed against three

A Dhaka court has framed charges against three in a case lodged over the murder of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) executive engineer Delwar Hossain, 50.

Judge Mohammad Morshed Alam of Dhaka 4th additional metropolitan sessions judge court passed the order, dismissing pleas for acquittal filed by three accused, GCC assistant engineer Selim Hossain, driver Habib and alleged killer Shahin Hawlader.