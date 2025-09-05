Swechchhasebak Dal leader expelled for attack on Shohagh Paribahan office

At least seven people, including the brother of the owner of Shohagh Paribahan, were stabbed during an attack by miscreants at the bus company’s office in Malibagh, Dhaka, on Wednesday night.

The attackers also vandalised the transport company's office and the owner’s residence. Following the incident, Swechchhasebak Dal leader Billal Hossain has been expelled from the party. Two people were arrested in connection with the attack on Thursday.

A video circulating after the attack shows two individuals standing outside the Shohagh Paribahan office at 11:07 pm on Wednesday. A group of attackers armed with machetes, knives, and iron rods then launched the assault. Several people accompanying the attackers were seen clapping and cheering. The attackers also vandalised the ticket counters, assaulted a staff member, and looted bundles of cash from the drawers.