7 ex-Oriental Bank officials get 5 yrs jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced seven former officials, including ex-deputy managing director, of now defunct Oriental Bank to five years imprisonment for misappropriating Taka 16.1 million, reports news agency BSS.

The court also fined them each Tk 10,000.

Judge Shahidul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-7 pronounced the verdict in a case filed over the embezzlement of the money.

The convicts are former DMD of Oriental Bank Imamul Haque, former senior vice-president Shah Mohammad Harun, former senior assistant vice-president Abul Kashem Mahmudullah, former assistant vice-president Fazlur Rahman, former executive officer Tarikul Alam, former senior executive vice-president Mahmud Hossain and former executive vice-president Quamrul Islam.