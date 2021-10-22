7 killed in gunfight between two Rohingya groups

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a gunfight during clashes between two Rohingya militant groups at Thainkhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar.

The incident took place at Rohingya camp no. 17 at Balukhali in Thainkhali of Ukhyia Upazila's Palangkhali Union on Friday morning, 23 days after the assassination of top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.