7 killed in gunfight between two Rohingya groups

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Idris, 32, of Balukhali Camp no. 2, Ibrahim Hossain, 22, of Balukhali Camp no. 1, Azizul Haque, 26, and Mohammad Amin, 32, of H Block, Balukhali Camp no. 18, and Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Al-Isalmia madrasah teacher Nur Alam alias Halim, 45, of Camp-18, Block-F-22, Hamidullah, 55, a madrasah teacher and from camp-24 and madrasah student, Nur Kaiser, 15, of camp-18, Block-H-52. The last three of them died after being taken to hospital.
Shihab Kaiser Khan, commander of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and superintendent of police in charge of security at the Rohingya camp, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo in the morning.
Police could not confirm the cause of the clash. However, Rohingyas say the clash between the two militant groups was over the distribution of drug money and domination in the camps.
APBn and Rohingya camp sources said the two terrorist groups involved in the clashes belonged to the Rohingya community.