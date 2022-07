Assistant director of RAB-7 Chattogram Nurul Absar (media) told Prothom Alo that he was arrested on Thursday night conducting a drive on a tip-off.

He said they recovered 19 tickets of Dhaka-bound trains from Hasan Ali with Tk 5,550 in cash. A case has been filed in this incident.

He admitted that he had been selling tickets at a higher price for a long time, Nurul Absar added.