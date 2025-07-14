Khulna food inspector abducted posing as police, rescued after 5.5 hours

Food Inspector Sushanta Kumar Majumder was rescued five and a half hours after being abducted in Khulna. He was found around 12:30 am early Monday at the playground of Azgara BRB High School in Terokhada upazila. At the time of rescue, his hands, feet, and eyes were tied.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Atikur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the Counter-Terrorism and Special Branch (CTSB) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that officers from Khulna Sadar Police Station rescued the abducted official around 12:30 am.

Sushanta Kumar Majumder is posted as the Food Inspector and In-Charge at Ghat no. 4 in Khulna city. He is originally from Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat district.