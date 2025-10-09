‘500 bhoris’ gold looted from Dhaka jewelry shop
Robbers have allegedly looted around 500 bhoris of gold from a jewelry shop at Fortune Shopping Mall in Mouchak area of the capital.
The robbery took place between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Thursday at ‘Shampa Jewellers’ on the mall’s second floor, said police and the shop owner.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s assistant commissioner (Ramna Zone) Mazharul Islam said CCTV footage has been collected and police are investigating the matter.
CCTV footage shows two members of the gang, wearing burqas, cutting the lock of the shop before making off with the gold ornaments.
The shop’s owner, Achinta Kumar Biswas, claimed that around 400 bhoris of displayed ornaments, 100 bhoris of mortgaged gold and Tk 40,000 in cash were looted.
“I closed the shop around 9:00 pm as usual. Around 6:30 in the morning, the mall’s security guard informed me about the robbery. When I arrived, everything was gone,” he said.
It could not yet be confirmed whether the claimed amount of gold was actually looted.