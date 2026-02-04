Bangabhaban official detained over hacking of Jamaat ameer’s X account: DB

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained an official of Bangabhaban, official residence of the president, in connection with the hacking of the X account (formerly Twitter) of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

DB officers detained Mohammad Sarwar Alam, an assistant programmer at Bangabhaban, late on Tuesday night from the Rajarbagh area of the capital and took him to the DB office for questioning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the DMP’s DB, said that DB officers had brought an individual named Sarwar Alam to the DB office for interrogation in connection with the hacking of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s X account.

He added that the authorities would take appropriate action after completing the interrogation.