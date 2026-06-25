‘Shadow MP’ allegedly wields influence in Sonargaon-Siddhirganj

While the father serves as a government-party Member of Parliament (MP), the son reportedly exercises influence across the entire constituency.

He allegedly controls not only local party politics but also various sources of illegal income in the area.

He also faces allegations of establishing a monopoly over extortion linked to industrial establishments, the scrap material trade, control of development project tenders, extortion in the waterway and transport sectors, and illegal sand extraction.

The individual facing these allegations is Khairul Islam Sajib, son of BNP Member of Parliament Azharul Islam Mannan, who represents the Narayanganj-3 (Sonargaon–Siddhirganj) constituency.

He was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of police on Sunday but was released approximately 12 hours later after obtaining a written undertaking. Police stated that they had detained him for questioning regarding “a number of allegations”.