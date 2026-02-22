Man called out for iftar and killed, incident ‘passed off as robbery’

The deceased, Mohammad Mujib, 45, was from Kasaipara area in Kakara union. Two other men were also injured in the same incident: Md Mozammel, 45, of the same locality, and Mohammad Khorshed, 40, from Lotoni area of the union. Both are currently receiving treatment at Chakaria upazila health complex.

The detained suspect, Mohammad Arif, 28, is from the same area. Police suspect that after killing Mujib, Arif told local residents that the group had fallen victim to a robbery. Inconsistencies in his account led to his detention.

Quoting family members and local residents, police said that Arif had invited Mujib out of his house on Saturday afternoon under the pretext of sharing iftar. The two reportedly went to the Shah Omar shrine to break their fast and returned at around 8:00 pm. On their way back, Mohammad Mujib was allegedly tied up and suffocated to death near the Sebakhola Dumchita Pond road. His body was then dumped in a nearby tobacco field by the roadside.