Police have shown the wife of former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, Shayla Farzana and his two brothers-in-law arrested in a case.

Md Akhtar Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said the three were shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act at Airport Police Station in Dhaka.

The three were arrested on Sunday morning from Mirpur DOHS and Rakeen city in Mirpur. DMP Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning.