Former SB chief Monirul’s wife and two brothers-in-law arrested in anti-terrorism act case
Police have shown the wife of former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, Shayla Farzana and his two brothers-in-law arrested in a case.
Md Akhtar Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said the three were shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act at Airport Police Station in Dhaka.
The three were arrested on Sunday morning from Mirpur DOHS and Rakeen city in Mirpur. DMP Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning.
DMP DC Akhtar Hossain said Farzana was arrested from Mirpur DOHS, while her two brothers were arrested from Rakeen city.
Farzana's two brothers are Rezaul Alam Shahin and Bulbul Mia Mamun.
Farzana is a former additional secretary. She was made an officer on special duty (OSD) in September 2024 and sent into compulsory retirement in February 2025.
Monirul was compulsorily retired from service on 13 August 2024, when he was an officer of the rank of additional inspector general of police.
In October, a court ordered the freezing of 83 bank accounts held in the names of Monirul and his family members.
The order was issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The ACC had said the accounts contained Tk 194.7 million.
Among those whose bank accounts were also ordered frozen were Monirul's wife Farzana, his brother-in-law Rezaul and Rezaul's wife Sanjida Khanam.
The ACC said preliminary investigations found that Monirul and his family members had allegedly acquired and possessed illegal wealth through various forms of corruption.
Information has been found that they have become owners of illegal assets in Dhaka and various places across Bangladesh. Investigation regarding this matter is ongoing.