3 people killed in Bagerhat
Family alleges premeditated murder, police investigating multiple possible motives
A case has been filed in connection with the recovery of the bodies of a young man and his mother and grandmother from a residence in Kachua, Bagerhat.
On Wednesday, the family filed a murder case with the police, listing unknown suspects.
The three deceased are Ahad Hawladar (25), son of the late Abdar Ali Hawladar of Chandarkola village, Radipara Union, Kachua Upazila; his mother Monira Begum (60); and grandmother Rashida Begum (93).
Rashida Begum was the wife of the late Abdur Rashid of Brishtipur village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila.
On Tuesday afternoon, locals found the three bodies lying in their residence in Chandarkola village and informed the police. The autopsy of the deceased was completed today at the Bagerhat District Hospital morgue.
Relatives allege that they were murdered in a planned manner. Money and gold jewelry have gone missing from the residence. Blood was found on various pieces of furniture, the bed, the mosquito net, and the mud floor inside the house.
In connection with the incident, Monira Begum's elder son Faisal Hawladar has filed a case.
The police have not yet been able to confirm the motive or method behind the murders. Investigation agencies are working to uncover the mystery, keeping various possibilities in mind.
Although the bodies were recovered on Tuesday, the murders may have happened at least two days earlier. Based on the injury marks, law enforcement believes that tools like hammers and crowbars (shabols) were used in the murders. Marks of strangulation were also observed.
Regarding this, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachua Police Station, Mahamud Hasan, said that the police are trying to identify and arrest those involved. An investigation has begun to uncover the mystery of the murders, considering multiple possible causes.
Mahamud Hasan mentioned that following the autopsies, the bodies have been handed over to the family.
Rashida Begum's body was buried at her home in Brishtipur, Sadar Upazila, in the afternoon. The bodies of the mother and son will be buried in the family graveyard in front of their house.
The deceased, Ahad Hawladar, was the youngest of three siblings. He was an electrician by profession. His middle brother, Faisal Hawladar, worked in Dhaka, and his elder sister, Ramisha Khatun, is a housewife.
Faisal said, "Our grandmother (Rashida Begum) came to visit us a few days ago. Last Sunday, I spoke to my mother on the phone. It was around 7-8 PM. I spoke with my brother that day too. After that, no one from the house communicated. On Monday, I couldn’t get anyone on the phone.
A woman from the neighboring house said, ''The fan is on in your house, I’m calling your mother, but there's no response. I tried calling, but the phone was off.'' I thought they all went to our grandmother's house. Yesterday, a cousin called to say grandmother had passed away. ”
Faisal further added, "We had no enemies. My mother's dream was to build a house. Whatever my younger brother and I earned, we gave it all to mother. Half of the house was already built. Only the roof was left. The money for the roof was also with her. "