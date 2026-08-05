Family alleges premeditated murder, police investigating multiple possible motives

A case has been filed in connection with the recovery of the bodies of a young man and his mother and grandmother from a residence in Kachua, Bagerhat.

On Wednesday, the family filed a murder case with the police, listing unknown suspects.

The three deceased are Ahad Hawladar (25), son of the late Abdar Ali Hawladar of Chandarkola village, Radipara Union, Kachua Upazila; his mother Monira Begum (60); and grandmother Rashida Begum (93).

Rashida Begum was the wife of the late Abdur Rashid of Brishtipur village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila.

On Tuesday afternoon, locals found the three bodies lying in their residence in Chandarkola village and informed the police. The autopsy of the deceased was completed today at the Bagerhat District Hospital morgue.

Relatives allege that they were murdered in a planned manner. Money and gold jewelry have gone missing from the residence. Blood was found on various pieces of furniture, the bed, the mosquito net, and the mud floor inside the house.

In connection with the incident, Monira Begum's elder son Faisal Hawladar has filed a case.