6 highway robbery gang members held; 2 victims rescued

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained six members of a robbery gang with locally made weapons and a bus from Narayanganj's Bandar and Rupganj upazilas Friday night, reports UNB.

They also rescued two robbery victims and seized a pickup truck from the gang.

The detainees were identified as Musa Ali, 40, from Narayanganj's Sonargaon; Naim Mia, 24, Abu Sufiyan, 20, and Md Mamun, 24, from the district's Rupganj, Md Shamim, 35, from Narsingdi's Shibpur, and Md Rony, 26, from Narsingdi Sadar.