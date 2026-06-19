When police become the target of attacks

Nature of the attacks Is changing

According to police headquarters, police personnel have faced attacks during operations in previous years as well. Between 2021 and 2024, an average of around 600 such incidents occurred annually. In 2025 alone, police were attacked in 601 incidents.

Field-level officers, however, say the nature of recent attacks has changed. Previously, many assaults occurred from a distance, in isolated locations, or under the cover of darkness. Now, a significant portion of attacks take place openly. Police are increasingly being surrounded while attempting arrests, obstructed during operations, hacked with sharp weapons, shot at, subjected to suspect-snatching incidents, and confronted with vandalism of official vehicles.

For example, on 9 June, two police officers were attacked while attempting to arrest a suspect wanted in a narcotics case in Savar, near Dhaka. The arrested suspect was subsequently freed by attackers. Police officers on the ground say such incidents not only increase operational risks but also affect morale. In some cases, police personnel have even been attacked inside police stations.

Many officers involved in crime control believe that widespread criticism of police for excessive use of force against protesters during the mass uprising has also affected the lawful use of force in the post-uprising period. According to them, criminals have taken advantage of the situation and become increasingly emboldened. Officers now face mob, shootings, and attacks with sharp weapons while carrying out operations.

An analysis of police headquarters data shows that 560 cases were filed during the first year of the interim government over attacks and harassment targeting police personnel. Of these, at least 225 incidents involved mob attacks on police between September 2024 and February 2025 alone.

The issue has been discussed at various police meetings over the past year and a half. Decisions taken at these meetings emphasised that police should not initiate attacks against offenders, but at the same time police personnel themselves must not become victims of attacks.