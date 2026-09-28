Over 20 crude and petrol bombs recovered from old trade fair venue

More than 20 crude and petrol bombs have been recovered from the old trade fair venue at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

The bombs were recovered during a raid conducted by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) on Monday afternoon based on a tip-off.

The entire area has since been cordoned off for security reasons. The police Bomb Disposal Unit has arrived at the scene and is defusing the crude bombs.