Over 20 crude and petrol bombs recovered from old trade fair venue
More than 20 crude and petrol bombs have been recovered from the old trade fair venue at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.
The bombs were recovered during a raid conducted by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) on Monday afternoon based on a tip-off.
The entire area has since been cordoned off for security reasons. The police Bomb Disposal Unit has arrived at the scene and is defusing the crude bombs.
Squadron Leader Nifaz Rahman of SRB-2 confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said the explosives were recovered during a raid at the old trade fair site following a tip-off. Some of the recovered explosives have already been defused, while efforts are underway to neutralise the rest.
The SRB could not say how the explosives came to be at the site or who was involved.