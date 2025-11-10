Crude bombs exploded in Mohammadpur and Mirpur

At around 7:00 am, two crude bombs were detonated on the road outside and within the boundary of Probartana, a food enterprise operated by Farida Akhter, adviser of fisheries and livestock and poet Farhad Mazhar.

Deputy Commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Ibne Mizan, told Prothom Alo, “Two crude bombs were detonated, one on the road in front of Probartana and another within its boundary. No one was injured.”

He added that police have visited the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

Earlier, at around 3:45 am, a crude bomb explosion occurred in front of Grameen Bank’s head office in Mirpur.

According to Md Mizanur Rahman, assistant commissioner of police, Mirpur Division, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the explosion.

Both were wearing helmets, making identification difficult. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify the perpetrators.

Police further stated that the motorcycle rider fled the scene immediately after the explosion. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.