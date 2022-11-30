Rohingya leader shot, stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar

Some unidentified assailants shot and stabbed to death a Rohingya leader in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district early Tuesday, reports UNB.

Shahab Uddin, 35, was a sub-leader, locally known as sub-majhi, of the No 12 Rohingya camp. He was also son of Monir Ahmed of the H/14 Block of the same camp.