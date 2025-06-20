1,782 arrested in raids across country in 24 hours
The police have arrested a total of 1,782 persons by conducting raids in different parts across the country in 24 hours (from 12:00 am on Thursday till 12:00 am on Friday).
This was informed in a text message sent by the police headquarters today, Friday.
The text message stated that 1,203 of the arrestees are wanted in connection with arrest warrants and ongoing cases.
Apart from them, 579 others have also been arrested in various other incidents.
A foreign-made pistol, two single-barrel guns, six LGs (light guns), 21 sharp weapons, one metal shear, two crowbars, a wooden and iron-made butt of a 303 rifle, and nine rounds of ammunition were also recovered in the raids.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,547 people were arrested in the previous 24 hours from 12:00 am on Wednesday till 12:00 am on Thursday.