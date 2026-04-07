Family sees hope for justice as names of three suspects made public for the first time

After more than a decade, the names of three former army personnel suspected in the murder of Sohagi Jahan Tonu, a student of Cumilla Victoria Government College and a theatre activist, have been made public for the first time.

Since the killing, family members had repeatedly mentioned several suspected individuals at different times. However, their names were never officially disclosed by law enforcement agencies. In this context, the family and conscious citizens now see a “ray of hope” for justice following the disclosure of three names by the investigating agency.

Around 11:00 am on Monday, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Md Tarikul Islam of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Kalyanpur, Dhaka, appeared before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate No 1, Muminul Haque, in Cumilla. He came in response to a court summons. During the hearing, he presented updates on the case and requested DNA matching of three suspects allegedly involved in the murder. The court approved his request.

Sources related to the investigation say the three suspects are Sergeant Zahid, Warrant Officer Hafizur Rahman, and soldier Shahin Alam, who were stationed at Cumilla Cantonment at the time of the incident. They have since retired from the army. However, it is not confirmed when they retired or whether they were forced into retirement after the incident.

The plaintiff in the case and Tonu’s father, Yar Hossain, claims that the soldier’s name is not Shahin Alam but Zahid. He said they had been mentioning these names from the beginning, and the name Zahid had repeatedly come up, while they had not known of any soldier named Shahin at the time.