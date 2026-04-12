HRSS report
36 killed in political violence in three months
A total of 36 people were killed across the country in political violence in the first three months of this year. Forty-nine people were killed in mob violence and lynchings. During the same period, 670 women and girls were subjected to various forms of violence.
This picture has emerged from a report by the human rights organisation Human Rights Support Society (HRSS). The information was disclosed in a press release sent to the media on Saturday.
The organisation said the human rights situation for the first quarter of 2026 (January–March) was compiled based on reports published in 16 national media outlets, HRSS’s own information, and fact-finding reports.
The report says that in three months, 36 people were killed and more than 4,078 people were injured in 610 incidents of political violence. Most of these incidents were caused by internal conflicts within the BNP and clashes with various parties. Among those killed were 28 BNP members, 4 from Jamaat, 1 from the Awami League (whose activities are banned), and 3 from other political parties.
Twelve killed in election-related violence
The report states that in the three months surrounding the 13th national parliamentary election, 12 people were killed and 2,573 injured in 395 incidents of violence.
During this time, more than 600 homes, business establishments, and election offices were attacked, vandalised, looted, or set on fire in election-related violence.
Among those killed in election-related violence were 8 BNP members, 2 from Jamaat, 1 from the Awami League, and 1 whose political affiliation is unknown, the report said.
Mob and lynching incidents
In the last three months, there were 88 incidents of mob violence and lynching across the country over allegations such as theft, robbery, mugging, quarrels, establishing dominance, and religious disrespect. Forty-nine people were killed and 80 injured in these incidents.
During the same period, 31 people were injured in 27 attacks on minority communities, and there were incidents of vandalism targeting temples, idols, and homes.
Political cases and arrests
Regarding political cases and arrests, the report said that at least 76 cases were filed under various anti-terrorism laws against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, as well as leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat during this period. In these cases, 1,850 people were named as accused and 21,074 unnamed.
At least 436 members of the Awami League, 314 from the BNP, 76 from Jamaat, and 17 from the National Citizen Party (NCP) were arrested in political cases. In addition, 6,000 people were arrested in special joint-force drives across the country during this time, most of whom were leaders and activists of the banned Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and the banned Chhatra League.
Expressing concern over deaths in custody, the report said that at least 39 accused persons died in prisons across the country in the first three months of this year. Of them, 16 were convicted prisoners and 23 were under trial. Among the 39, 12 were leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.
Regarding the border situation, the report said that in the last three months, one person was killed in an attack by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in 13 incidents along the Bangladesh–India border. In addition, 11 people were injured, including 4 who suffered gunshot wounds. Fifteen people were detained from various border areas. On the other hand, in 11 incidents of violence along the Bangladesh–Myanmar border, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured. In addition, 32 people were detained.
Violence against women and children
The report said that 670 women and girls were victims of violence in the last three months. Among them, 147 were raped, 180 were sexually assaulted, and 136 women were killed in domestic violence.
In addition, 328 girls were subjected to violence, and the report said 138 of them died.
Regarding attacks on journalists and obstruction of free expression, HRSS said that in 82 incidents during this period, 173 journalists were subjected to assault and harassment. Among them, 122 were injured, 20 were assaulted, and 21 were threatened.
The report further said that 204 people were injured in 17 incidents where law enforcement agencies obstructed meetings and gatherings.
HRSS Executive Director Ijazul Islam said, “Coordinated efforts by the state, political parties, civil society, and the media are needed to improve the human rights situation. Otherwise, the situation could worsen.”
“If political violence, mob culture, and restrictions on freedom of expression continue, the human rights situation will be at greater risk,” he added.