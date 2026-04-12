36 killed in political violence in three months

A total of 36 people were killed across the country in political violence in the first three months of this year. Forty-nine people were killed in mob violence and lynchings. During the same period, 670 women and girls were subjected to various forms of violence.

This picture has emerged from a report by the human rights organisation Human Rights Support Society (HRSS). The information was disclosed in a press release sent to the media on Saturday.

The organisation said the human rights situation for the first quarter of 2026 (January–March) was compiled based on reports published in 16 national media outlets, HRSS’s own information, and fact-finding reports.

The report says that in three months, 36 people were killed and more than 4,078 people were injured in 610 incidents of political violence. Most of these incidents were caused by internal conflicts within the BNP and clashes with various parties. Among those killed were 28 BNP members, 4 from Jamaat, 1 from the Awami League (whose activities are banned), and 3 from other political parties.