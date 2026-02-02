Alleged neo-JMB member arrested in Dhaka
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has arrested a man named Ahsan Zahir Khan, 50, from the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.
CTTC said the arrestee Ahsan is an ehsar member of the banned militant organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). He was arrested in a drive conducted in the south-western part of the Zia Udyan Lake under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station at around 7:00 pm on Sunday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the information in a press release on Monday.
According to CTTC sources, Ahsan Zahir Khan is an active member of neo-JMB. He and his absconding associates, inspired by the ideology of neo-JMB, had gathered at the spot to plan and attempt sabotage activities aimed at causing damage to state property.
The source also said Ahsan and his associates maintained communication among themselves using different pseudonyms through online platforms including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram. Using these platforms, they carried out activities to implement extremist goals, objectives and ideology.
Police said there is a case against Ahsan under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Phulbaria police station in Mymensingh. He has been sent to court in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.