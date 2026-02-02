Alleged neo-JMB member arrested in Dhaka

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has arrested a man named Ahsan Zahir Khan, 50, from the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.

CTTC said the arrestee Ahsan is an ehsar member of the banned militant organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). He was arrested in a drive conducted in the south-western part of the Zia Udyan Lake under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station at around 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the information in a press release on Monday.