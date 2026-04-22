Tonu Murder Case: Former army member arrested after 10 years

An accused has been arrested for the first time in the murder case of Sohagi Jahan Tonu, a history student of Comilla Victoria Government College and a theatre activist. The court has granted a three-day remand for the suspect.

The arrested individual, Hafizur Rahman (52), is a former Senior Warrant Officer of the Bangladesh Army. He retired from the army in 2023. At the time of the murder, he was stationed at Cumilla Cantonment.

On Tuesday, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Hafizur Rahman from his residence in Keraniganj, Dhaka.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mominul Haque in Cumilla.

The investigation officer, PBI Inspector Md Tarikul Islam, sought a seven-day remand, but the court granted three days after the hearing. Tonu’s father, mother, and brother were present in court.