Muezzin joined others at the crime scene, only to be exposed as the killer

After being refused a loan, mosque muezzin Mosharaf Hossain, 42, allegedly flew into a rage and beat 51-year-old Nazma Alam to death with a hammer. He then looted gold jewellery and cash from the house, destroyed evidence of the murder and fled.

Later, when news of the killing spread, he returned to Nazma Alam’s house with other neighbours, where he expressed concern over the incident. He even gave interviews to the media, calling for the killers to be identified and brought to justice. Just 16 hours later, however, a police investigation revealed that Mosharaf Hossain himself was the killer.

The incident took place in the Bishwas Betka area of Tangail town. Mosharaf Hossain served as the muezzin of a mosque at the Betka Char Rasta intersection in the town.