Tk 10,000 to Tk 200,000 reward for information on looted weapons: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that a special unit has been formed to recover looted and illegal weapons across the country. He also announced that anyone providing information that helps recover such weapons will be rewarded with between Tk 10,000 and Tk 200,000. The minister also said the security of informants would be ensured.

The home minister made the announcement at a briefing outside the police auditorium in Rajarbagh, Dhaka, on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, he had addressed the quarterly crime review meeting of the police as the chief guest.