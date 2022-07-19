JKG’s Sabrina-Ariful, 6 others jailed for 11 years

JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina, her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury and 6 others were jailed for 11 years for providing suspected Covid patients with fake test reports.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Court (CMM) Tofazzal Hossain gave the verdict on Tuesday.

Public prosecutor Azad Rahman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. The six other convicted are JKG’s coordinator Sayeed Chowdhury, former official Humayun Kabir, his wife Tanzina Patwary, Biplab Das, Shafiqul Islam and Jebunnesa.