JKG’s Sabrina-Ariful, 6 others jailed for 11 years

The accused were produced before the court from jail in the morning.
A certain Kamal Hossain filed a case with Tejgaon police station accusing them of providing fake test reports to suspected patients for coronavirus. The police on 13 August 2020 submitted the chargesheet against the eight accused on 13 August upon investigation.
The court on 20 August 2020 framed charges against the eight accused.
Earlier on 23 June of the same year, Tejgaon police arrested JKG’s CEO Ariful and five others in the case. Humayun and Tanzina gave confessional statements under section 164 the following day in CMM court.
Police arrested Sabrina, who was also a physician of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, in the case on 12 July, 2020. The hospital suspended her later.
Court sources said a total of 26 out of 40 witnesses gave testimony before the court.