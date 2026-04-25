Mourning at the home of slain PhD student Jamil
News of the killing of Jamil Ahmed Limon, a PhD student at a university in the US’ Florida, has plunged his village home in Madarganj, Jamalpur, into mourning.
After he had been missing for 10 days, the discovery of his body has left the family compound heavy with grief and cries of anguish.
Relatives are struggling to accept the tragic fate of the 27-year-old, who had gone abroad with dreams of higher education.
Jamil Ahmed was the son of Zohurul Haque from the Mohishbathan area of Karaichara union in Madarganj. Zohurul Haque had long been living in the Maona area of Gazipur due to job. Jamil grew up and studied there, where he later settled with his wife, Lutfun Nesa. However, family members would occasionally visit their village home in Mohishbathhan. Visiting the area on Saturday afternoon, it was seen that the entire house is crowded with mourning relatives and neighbours.
Zohurul Haque worked at a private organisation. Jamil was the elder of two sons; the younger is Jobayer Hossain. As the eldest child, Jamil carried the family’s hopes and expectations—dreams that have now turned into sorrow. He had been pursuing a PhD in geography, environmental science, and policy at the University of South Florida.
On the ground, the entire Mohishbathhan village appeared stunned by the news of his death. Relatives, neighbours, and acquaintances gathered in the courtyard, all asking the same question—how could such a fate befall this young man? The family now anxiously awaits the return of Jamil’s body to the country. However, his parents and younger brother are not at the village home; their house remains locked. Relatives, including uncles and aunts present at the home, demand that the true circumstances of Jamil’s death be uncovered and that those responsible be brought to exemplary justice.
Jasim Uddin, a friend of Jamil’s father, said that Jamil had been very talented, calm, and polite from childhood. He had a deep interest in studies, was friendly with others, and a source of support for his friends. He had big dreams for the future. They find it impossible to accept the untimely end of such a promising life.
Jamil’s uncle, Ziaul Haque, told Prothom Alo, “Zohurul Haque is my younger brother. He has been living in the Maona area of Gazipur for a long time. My two nephews studied in Dhaka. After completing his education in Bangladesh, Jamil went to the United States for higher studies. Since hearing of his death, we have been in shock. We want a proper investigation into how this happened and justice for the incident.”