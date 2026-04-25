Mourning at the home of slain PhD student Jamil

News of the killing of Jamil Ahmed Limon, a PhD student at a university in the US’ Florida, has plunged his village home in Madarganj, Jamalpur, into mourning.

After he had been missing for 10 days, the discovery of his body has left the family compound heavy with grief and cries of anguish.

Relatives are struggling to accept the tragic fate of the 27-year-old, who had gone abroad with dreams of higher education.