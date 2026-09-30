Compromise petition filed between Gazi Nazrul and Mariam’s family, PP says court didn't accept it
A compromise petition between Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and the family of Mariam Akter, his second wife who died by suicide, was submitted to the court.
However, the court did not accept it, said public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi.
Today, Wednesday, a bail hearing for Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife, Maksuda Islam, was held before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah.
The court granted bail only to Maksuda, considering her age and the fact that she is a woman.
Public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi told Prothom Alo that the complainant, Md Masum Billah, Mariam’s father, told the court today that he had no objection if Gazi Nazrul and his first wife Maksuda Islam were granted bail.
The defence submitted a compromise petition along with the bail bonds, but the court did not accept it. The court granted bail to Maksuda Islam considering her age and gender, but rejected Gazi Nazrul’s bail petition.
“Had the court accepted the compromise petition, it would have granted bail to both of them. This case is not compoundable,” he said.
Defence lawyer Mahbubur Rahman, however, said the court had partially accepted the compromise petition.
He said the court accepted it in part and granted bail to Maksuda Islam, while rejecting Gazi Nazrul’s bail petition.
Asked whether this could be described as partial acceptance of the compromise petition, the lawyer said, “It can be.”
On the evening of 20 September, police recovered the hanging body of Mariam, Gazi Nazrul Islam’s second wife, from a flat at the NAM Bhaban opposite the Parliament complex. That night, police took Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife, Maksuda Islam, into custody. Later that night, Mariam’s father, SM Masum Billah, filed a case accusing Gazi Nazrul Islam, Maksuda Islam and Mariam’s maternal uncle Obaidur Rahman of abetting suicide.
The following day, a court granted Gazi Nazrul Islam four days’ remand and Maksuda Begum one day’s remand following a petition by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police Sub-Inspector Md Shamsujjoha Sarker. That night, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Detective Branch of police. After the remand, Maksuda Begum was sent to jail on 22 September. Nazrul Islam was taken on remand for eight days in two phases, four days each.
The third accused in the case, Mariam’s maternal uncle Obaidur Rahman, was arrested outside Dhaka by SRB-2. He was subsequently sent to jail through a court order.