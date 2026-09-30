Compromise petition filed between Gazi Nazrul and Mariam’s family, PP says court didn't accept it

A compromise petition between Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and the family of Mariam Akter, his second wife who died by suicide, was submitted to the court.

However, the court did not accept it, said public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi.

Today, Wednesday, a bail hearing for Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife, Maksuda Islam, was held before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah.

The court granted bail only to Maksuda, considering her age and the fact that she is a woman.

Public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi told Prothom Alo that the complainant, Md Masum Billah, Mariam’s father, told the court today that he had no objection if Gazi Nazrul and his first wife Maksuda Islam were granted bail.