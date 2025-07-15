Trapped by BSB Global Network while trying to study abroad

Zahidul Haque Khan and Rawnak Jahan, a lawyer couple, had planned to pursue higher education in Canada. To make it happen, they contacted BSB Global Network.

Zahidul said the agency promised to arrange student visas for both of them. They paid a total of Tk 3.4 million, Tk 1.7 million each. But the agency failed to deliver on its promise.

When the visas did not come through, they requested a refund, but the agency refused to return the money.

Later, on 5 May, a case was filed on behalf of 18 people, including Zahidul and Rawnak, against BSB Global Network chairman Khairul Bashar and other officials of the agency.

Lawyer Zahidul told Prothom Alo, “Many others like me have fallen victim to BSB Global Network’s fraud. We just want our hard-earned money back.”

The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim of Gulshan police station. He told Prothom Alo, “We are treating this case with utmost importance.”