Police fail to locate wanted BNP leader, yet he appears on stage at police event

An arrest warrant has been pending for six months against Ali Ahmed (Raju), the joint convener of Rupnagar Thana BNP, in an embezzlement case. While police in Bogura, where the warrant was issued, claim they cannot find him, Ahmed has been regularly attending public event in Dhaka, even appearing on stage at a police event.

Ali Ahmed, a native of Bogura, resides in the Turag Thana area of the capital. On 28 April, he was seen on the stage of an ‘Open House Day’ organised by Rupnagar Thana police. The event, held at the Rupnagar field, was attended by State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Huq and senior officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The plaintiff in the case alleged that political influence is the reason Ahmed remains free despite the warrant.