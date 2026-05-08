12-year-old rape victim becomes pregnant, case filed against elderly man after attempted settlement

According to her, the accused’s side offered Tk 150,000 as mahr and promised to transfer two decimals of land in an attempt to stage a compromise. The family also claimed that the child was made to sign a document under the pretext of a marriage arrangement.

The girl’s father said he had initially agreed to the marriage because of social pressure and concerns over family honour. He has since demanded proper punishment and justice for the accused.

Asked about his presence during the attempted settlement, Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo by phone that he had advised the family to take the girl to hospital for medical examinations.

He said local people later attempted a reconciliation between the two sides, but after talks failed, he advised them to file a case.

The kazi who allegedly conducted the purported marriage ceremony was identified as Md Shakib. Repeated attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful.