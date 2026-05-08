12-year-old rape victim becomes pregnant, case filed against elderly man after attempted settlement
A 12-year-old girl in Phulbari Upazila of Dinajpur has allegedly become pregnant after being raped repeatedly. The girl’s mother filed a case at Phulbari police station on Thursday night, accusing an elderly man of the crime.
The accused, identified as Nurul Islam alias Dayal, 65, is a scrap trader from a village in the same upazila. Following disclosure of the incident, he reportedly fled the area with his family.
According to the case statement, the girl’s mother works at a rice mill, while her paralysed father survives by begging. The child spent most of her time at her maternal uncle’s house. As a neighbour, Nurul Islam had unrestricted access to the house. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly lured the child with various inducements and raped her multiple times. The most recent incident reportedly took place on 5 February in a maize field.
Over time, changes in the girl’s physical condition became noticeable. After discovering the matter, both families allegedly attempted to settle the issue informally through family and community mediation. However, the accused allegedly threatened the girl’s family with violence and death threats.
The girl’s maternal aunt alleged that about a week ago, Nurul Islam brought several local leaders and activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including Phulbari unit Jubo Dal joint convener Abdur Rahman, to negotiate a settlement with the family.
According to her, the accused’s side offered Tk 150,000 as mahr and promised to transfer two decimals of land in an attempt to stage a compromise. The family also claimed that the child was made to sign a document under the pretext of a marriage arrangement.
The girl’s father said he had initially agreed to the marriage because of social pressure and concerns over family honour. He has since demanded proper punishment and justice for the accused.
Asked about his presence during the attempted settlement, Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo by phone that he had advised the family to take the girl to hospital for medical examinations.
He said local people later attempted a reconciliation between the two sides, but after talks failed, he advised them to file a case.
The kazi who allegedly conducted the purported marriage ceremony was identified as Md Shakib. Repeated attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful.
Phulbari police station officer-in-charge Abdul Latib Shah said the girl is currently pregnant and police have already visited the scene after learning of the matter. The accused and his family members have absconded.
He added that the girl’s mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Thursday night. Police are working to arrest the accused.
Authorities will also investigate and take action against those involved in the unlawful settlement attempt, he added.