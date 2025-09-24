‘Lucrative posts, fake visas’: Ringleader of multi-billion syndicate arrested

Josna Khatun was arrested from Ibrahimpur area that falls within the jurisdiction of Kafrul police station in the capital on Tuesday,

A team from the Dhaka metro (east) unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested her. Originally from Daljitpur village in Narail, Josna Khatun is married to Mehedi Hasan.

According to a CID press release, Josna is the prime accused in a fraud case filed with Paltan police station. The syndicate used to entice victims with the prospect of overseas jobs, demand large sums of money through multiple bank accounts, and then hand over forged visas. They also retained passports, adding another layer of coercion and intimidation.