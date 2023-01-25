Jubo Dal leader allegedly shot by Jubo League leader

A leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) youth wing, Jubo Dal was shot and stabbed allegedly by a Jubo League leader, the ruling party's youth wing, over establishing control in the Tongibari upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Mollahkandi Union unit Jubo Dal president Zia Sarkar, 45, was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Munshiganj General Hospital as his condition worsened.

The victim’s elder brother Babul Sarkar said that Jubo League leader Shipon Patowary, younger brother of the union parishad chairman Ripon Patowary, picked up Zia in a microbus when he was on his way to pick up his daughter from a school nearby Beshnal Culvert.