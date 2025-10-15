Nazrul killed wife on suspicion of extramarital affairs, kept body in deep freezer: Police
Having long-standing disputes with his wife Taslima Akter, Nazrul Islam suspected that Taslima had a relationship with another man and feared that she might seize his property.
Acting on suspicions, Nazrul killed his wife Taslima and stored her body in a deep freezer.
The police revealed these details today, Wednesday, at a press conference after the arrest of Nazrul, husband of Taslima, in the murder case in Kalabagan, Dhaka. The briefing was held at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre.
At the press conference, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (DC) of DMP’s Ramna Division, said Nazrul was arrested during a raid on Nawabpur Road in Banshal, Dhaka, late last night, Tuesday. He added that Nazrul was initially interrogated following his arrest, during which he provided the aforementioned information.
The Nazrul–Taslima couple lived in a house in the Kalabagan area with one or two children. DC Masud Alam said that during interrogation, Nazrul admitted he had suspicions about Taslima. He suspected she had a relationship with another man and feared she might seize his property. Acting on these suspicions, he frequently subjected his wife to both mental and physical abuse. On Sunday night, when he returned home, Nazrul saw that two of the three locks on the flat’s door were open, which heightened his agitation.
At around midnight, he hacked his sleeping wife to death with a machete. He tied her body with a towel, wrapped it in a bed sheet and a scarf, and hid it in the freezer of the house. He tried to hide the evidence by turning over the blood-stained mattress, cleaning the floor, and washing his clothes.
DC Masud Alam said that the next morning, Nazrul told his eldest daughter that her mother had run away with another man. At that moment, the eldest daughter noticed bloodstains on the wall. Nazrul then said he would take both daughters to their maternal grandparents’ home, but instead he took them to their aunt’s house in Adabar, Dhaka. After leaving the girls there, Nazrul fled in a private car. Being suspicious, Taslima’s younger brother, Naeem Hossain, along with the two daughters, filed a complaint at Kalabagan police station on Monday evening.
In response to the complaint, a team from Kalabagan Police Station went to the flat, DC Masud Alam said. He added that the police broke the door lock to enter the flat. At one point, they opened the deep freezer, and after removing the fish and meat stored on top, they found Taslima’s body wrapped in a sheet.
In connection with the case, Taslima’s younger brother Naeem filed a murder case at Kalabagan Police Station on Monday night. The press conference stated that after filing the case, the police analysed CCTV footage and, with the help of intelligence information and technology, Kalabagan Police tracked Nazrul’s whereabouts and arrested him.