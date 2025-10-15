Nazrul killed wife on suspicion of extramarital affairs, kept body in deep freezer: Police

Having long-standing disputes with his wife Taslima Akter, Nazrul Islam suspected that Taslima had a relationship with another man and feared that she might seize his property.

Acting on suspicions, Nazrul killed his wife Taslima and stored her body in a deep freezer.

The police revealed these details today, Wednesday, at a press conference after the arrest of Nazrul, husband of Taslima, in the murder case in Kalabagan, Dhaka. The briefing was held at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre.

At the press conference, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (DC) of DMP’s Ramna Division, said Nazrul was arrested during a raid on Nawabpur Road in Banshal, Dhaka, late last night, Tuesday. He added that Nazrul was initially interrogated following his arrest, during which he provided the aforementioned information.