Gazipur
Fear descends on industrial city after dusk, 19 areas identified as high-risk
On the night of 16 August, Ashik Chowdhury, a sales representative of a pharmaceutical company, was travelling by autorickshaw from Barbari in Gazipur city to Tongi’s board bazar.
Several passengers were already seated there in disguise. Upon reaching at Gacha, they robbed him of Tk 150,000 (1.5 lakh) and two mobile phones.
Earlier, on 7 August, journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, was hacked to death in Gazipur. He was murdered after recording a video of muggers chasing a victim.
These incidents are not isolated but reflect the city’s worsening law and order situation. Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) areas have seen a rise in muggings, extortion particularly after dusk, abductions, sexual assaults and even murders.
A recent investigative report by Police Headquarters also highlighted the deterioration of Gazipur’s law and order situation, describing it as “very poor.” The report noted a marked increase in theft, mugging and robbery within GMP areas.
Between 13 and 15 August, visits across Gazipur city and conversations with residents from various social and professional backgrounds revealed widespread insecurity and concern.
Citizens alleged that the police are failing to prevent crimes. They pointed out that police patrols, checkpoints and proactive vigilance are no longer visible as before, allowing criminals to act with growing impunity.
The report noted a marked increase in theft, mugging and robbery within GMP areas. Alarmingly, these incidents often occur during daylight hours, yet officers-in-charge (OCs) of local police stations remain passive. The report alleged that they collect substantial sums of illicit payments from drug traffickers and muggers instead of taking preventive action.
However, Iskandar Habibur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Tongi West Police Station, rejected the allegations when contacted, terming them “baseless.”
Panic after evening
Gazipur, a city dense with industry, falls under the jurisdiction of GMP, covering an area of 330 square kilometres and home to approximately 3.5 million residents. It is a vital production hub for both the export sector and domestic markets. Yet, as evening approaches, fear grips ordinary citizens moving along the streets.
At present, GMP has 1,765 police personnel across eight police stations. However, residents frequently complain of inadequate police activity. For example, on 19 January, journalist Ashraful Alam was attacked by muggers while returning home through Tongi’s Kaderia Gate area. The assailants struck him on the head with a sharp weapon before stealing his mobile phone and cash. Local residents reported several similar incidents in the same locality.
Both citizens and police acknowledge that mugging is particularly prevalent in 19 locations across Gazipur area. These include Sandarpara road junction, Honda Lane, behind Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, Mill Gate, National Tubes Road junction, Safiuddin Road junction, Hossain Market katpotti, Gazipura Bashpotti, Targach, Gazipur Chandona Chowrasta, Tongi Station Road, Tongi Bridge, Tongi Bazar, Joydebpur Bazar, Lakshmipura, Konabari, Bhogra Bypass and beneath the Gazipur flyover.
Residents explained that at evening, gangs of teenage and young adult muggers intercept rickshaws or autorickshaws at knifepoint, demanding money and valuables. In some cases, they block darkened roads or snatch phones and jewellery through bus windows while vehicles stand idle.
Resistance often results in stabbing. For instance, on 11 July, muggers fatally stabbed Mahfuzur Rahman, a college student and part-time worker, in front of the Tongi Roads and Highways office, as he was travelling from his rented house to his workplace.
According to Police Headquarters statistics, between February and July this year, 34 cases of robbery and mugging were recorded in Gazipur city. In the previous six months, 26 cases were filed. However, many victims are not interested to file complaints due to fears of harassment and inconvenience. Experts believe this under-reporting prevents police statistics from reflecting the true extent of crime. In some instances, only General Diaries (GDs) are filed for loss of valuables.
Mugging is most common around Chandona Chowrasta, where journalist Asaduzzaman was brutally murdered. Police confirmed that all nine individuals arrested in connection with his killing were active muggers.
On 14 August, coconut vendor Saeed Mia told Prothom Alo that muggings have now increased while police visibility has declined. He recalled that only a few days earlier, a fellow vendor was robbed of six thousand taka at knifepoint by muggers in the same area.
Another hotspot for muggings is the Tongi Mazar slum. Abdul Latif Sikder, a businessman at the Sena Kalyan Commercial Complex adjacent to the slum, told Prothom Alo, ‘The market remains open until 9 p.m. every night. Muggings are frequently seen on the road in front of the market at night, yet the police are nowhere to be seen.’
Ordinarily, the police are expected to maintain a record of professional muggers. However, GMP officials admitted they have no such list indicating who operates where in Gazipur. Between 1 January and 31 July this year, police operations across Gazipur metropolitan area resulted in the arrest of 863 individuals accused of involvement in mugging, of whom 249 have since been released on bail.
On 14 August, this correspondent spoke with Nazmul Karim Khan, Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, at his office regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. He explained that, to counter mugging, Officers-in-Charge (OCs) from the eight police stations have been ordered to fire blank rounds between midnight and 5 a.m. in high-risk areas and motorcycle patrols have been introduced. He further stated that, following the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman, Detective Branch officers have been conducting sudden raids in crowded areas of the city, surrounding locations and carrying out searches to apprehend criminals.
Unemployment Identified as a major cause
Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Nazmul Karim has identified unemployment as a major contributing factor to the recent increase in incidents of mugging. He stated that in recent times, 72 industrial establishments in Gazipur have closed down, leaving approximately 200,000 workers unemployed. While many have migrated elsewhere, a significant number have remained in Gazipur, with some reportedly becoming involved in criminal activities.
According to police data, in the six months leading up to July this year, 97 cases of theft and burglary were recorded across the eight police stations under GMP jurisdiction, compared with 79 cases in the preceding six months. During the same period, 36 abduction cases were reported, a marked rise from 11 in the previous half-year.
Concerns over rape and sexual violence have also increased among city residents. Cases are generally filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Police Headquarters reported that from February to July this year, 183 such cases were registered across Gazipur’s eight police stations, compared with 138 in the preceding six months.
Extortion continues, political support
Incidents of extortion from footpaths, transport operators and various establishments in Gazipur have recently come to light, though many remain unreported. Victims include people from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Journalists investigating such cases have also faced attacks. Allegations persist that local political leaders provide protection to extortionists.
On 6 August, several youths were seen extorting money from autorickshaw drivers in Sahapara, Gazipur. When journalist Anwar Hossain , 35, attempted to report the incident, he was assaulted. A video of the attack was widely circulated on social media.
In another case, a local criminal gang leader, Wasif Salim, had allegedly been demanding large sums of extortion money from 90-year-old resident Nasir Palowan of Jarun under Konabari Police Station. On the night of 27 May, his residence was attacked and looted, and he was severely injured in a machete assault. He later died on 2 July.
Additional GMP Commissioner Taherul Haque Chowhan stated that police have brought extortionists operating around Joydebpur Rail Junction’s footpath under legal action. As victims were unwilling to lodge complaints, police themselves became the complainants. He further added that 90-day detention orders had been sought in court to prevent extortionists from securing easy release.
In Bhogra Bypass area, allegations surfaced that footpath vendors were subjected to extortion controlled by Halim Molla, Member-Secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Swechchhasebok Dal.
GMP Additional Commissioner Zahidul Hasan confirmed that a recent raid led to the arrest of six extortionists, though the prime accused, Halim Molla, escaped. A case has since been filed and officials report that extortion in the area has ceased.
Residents further allege that extortion extends beyond footpaths to include local industries, though such cases rarely surface publicly. Political support of extortionists has also been widely alleged.
When approached for comment, Shawkat Hossain Sarkar, President of Gazipur Metropolitan BNP stated, “Regardless of whether they are affiliated with our party, another party or relatives, anyone involved in extortion or any crime must be brought under the law. We want justice.” He added that strong and impartial police action could curb such crimes.
Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Md Jamal Uddin, remarked, “Gazipur is an industrial city where criminals from across the country seek refuge. We have highlighted these problems in the law and order committee. If law and order do not improve, what meaning is left in the sacrifices of those who gave their lives on 2024?”
Students forced to take to the streets
The law and order situation in Gazipur has deteriorated to such an extent that students have taken to the streets demanding action against rising criminal activities. On 25 February, students from various schools and colleges staged protests at Tongi College Gate on the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway, blocking the road. The demonstration was organised by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Gazipur.
Commenting on Gazipur’s law and order situation, Iftekhar Shishir, General Secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN), Gazipur District, said, “Due to a culture of impunity, the masterminds behind crimes remain beyond reach. Previously, Awami League leaders controlled drug users and juvenile gangs. Following the political shift, another political group has taken their place.”
He further cautioned that unless coordinated initiatives are undertaken to control crime, the situation in the coming days may assume an alarming dimension.