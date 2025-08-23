Fear descends on industrial city after dusk, 19 areas identified as high-risk

On the night of 16 August, Ashik Chowdhury, a sales representative of a pharmaceutical company, was travelling by autorickshaw from Barbari in Gazipur city to Tongi’s board bazar.

Several passengers were already seated there in disguise. Upon reaching at Gacha, they robbed him of Tk 150,000 (1.5 lakh) and two mobile phones.

Earlier, on 7 August, journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, was hacked to death in Gazipur. He was murdered after recording a video of muggers chasing a victim.

These incidents are not isolated but reflect the city’s worsening law and order situation. Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) areas have seen a rise in muggings, extortion particularly after dusk, abductions, sexual assaults and even murders.