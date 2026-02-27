Can the police beat people at every little provocation?

A young man was standing and crying in front of a police officer. During questioning, he kept saying he knew nothing. At one point, he tried to grab the officer's feet.

In another incident, a young man had merely asked the police officer, "What happened?"

In response, he was severely beaten with a baton. He instantly fell to the ground due to the police's baton charge.

Two such videos made by some present individuals have spread on social media. The videos are of an anti-drug operation by the police at Suhrawardy Udyan on 23 February.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramna Division, Md Masud Alam.

Following this incident, questions have arisen about whether the police can detain or harass people under the guise of an anti-drug operation without specific allegations and evidence and whether they can assault anyone under any circumstances.