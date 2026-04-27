Jamaat activist die after masked attackers bludgeoned him

A Jamaat-e-Islami activist has been killed after being attacked with a hammer by masked assailants in Satkania, Chattogram. He died at around 5:00 am today, Monday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chattogram city.

Earlier, at about 11:00 pm on Sunday, masked attackers assaulted him beside the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway in the Rastarmatha area of Satkania.

The deceased was Md Shahadat, 30, son of late Shafi Ahmed of the Maijpara area in Dhemsha union under Satkania upazila. Shahadat, who was married, was a father of four children. Police said he had at least 10 cases filed against him on various charges.