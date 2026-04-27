Jamaat activist die after masked attackers bludgeoned him
A Jamaat-e-Islami activist has been killed after being attacked with a hammer by masked assailants in Satkania, Chattogram. He died at around 5:00 am today, Monday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chattogram city.
Earlier, at about 11:00 pm on Sunday, masked attackers assaulted him beside the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway in the Rastarmatha area of Satkania.
The deceased was Md Shahadat, 30, son of late Shafi Ahmed of the Maijpara area in Dhemsha union under Satkania upazila. Shahadat, who was married, was a father of four children. Police said he had at least 10 cases filed against him on various charges.
Shahadat’s elder brother, Mobarak Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “A few months ago, a known criminal from Lohagara upazila was arrested by joint forces with yaba from our area. His associates suspected my brother of informing on him. They may be involved in this attack.”
Describing the incident, Mobarak Hossain said, “Shahadat has a tea stall. He was sitting at his shop at night when a group of around 15 masked attackers arrived in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. They struck him on the head with a hammer. Locals rushed in after hearing his screams, and the attackers fled. He was rescued in critical condition and first taken to a private hospital in the upazila, and later to a private hospital in the city.”
Upazila Jamaat Ameer Kamal Uddin told Prothom Alo, “Shahadat was an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami. He was always active in our programmes. We demand exemplary punishment for those involved in his killing.”
Satkania police station officer-in-charge Manjurul Haque told Prothom Alo that the body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police are investigating the incident and trying to bring the attackers to justice, he added.