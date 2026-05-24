Miscreants open fire targeting BNP leader at Cox’s Bazar court, associate shot
Miscreants opened fire targeting a BNP leader who had come to appear before the Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court. Although the BNP leader escaped unharmed, one of his associates, Mainuddin, 37, was shot. The incident occurred today, Sunday, around 11:00 am.
According to witnesses and the police, rivals opened fire targeting Liaquat Ali, general secretary of the Jhilongja union BNP in Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila. He is also a former UP member of Ward no. 4 of the same union. People accompanying Liaquat detained a man named Ziaul Haque Zia, 34, in connection with the incident. He was later handed over to the police. A foreign-made pistol, two magazines, and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said security had been strengthened at the court premises. He said Liaquat Ali, the former UP member, was attacked by rivals due to previous enmity.
On the evening of 5 October, 2025, criminals had gone to Liaquat Ali’s house in Muhuripara (BSCIC area) of Jhilongja union and injured him through gunfire and hacking attacks. This morning, Liaquat Ali and several others came to the District and Sessions Judge Court to attend a hearing in a case. After the hearing, around 11:00 am, Liaquat was waiting for a vehicle to return home when several armed men suddenly opened fire targeting him.
Several lawyers and litigants who witnessed the incident said that after Liaquat Ali came out of the court and stood near the gate with several people, a man named Khaled first opened fire at him.
As Liaquat Ali quickly moved away, the bullet struck his cousin Mainuddin in the leg. At that moment, Liaquat Ali’s associates managed to catch Ziaul Haque, who had come to carry out the shooting, prompting another armed assailant to fire shots. At one stage, the armed men fled through the inner road of the court premises toward the Central Jame Mosque. Detained suspect Ziaul Haque is from Eidgaon.
Officer in Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said Ziaul Haque was detained while trying to flee after opening fire at the court premises. A foreign-made pistol and bullets were recovered from him. Several of the other armed assailants have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them. Preparations are being made to file a case over attempted murder.
After the incident, police took Liaquat Ali into custody. Liaquat Ali said that on the evening of 5 October, 2025, a local armed group had attempted to kill him through gunfire and hacking in Muhuripara of Jhilongja Union. Today at the court premises, members of that same group—including Khaled, Shahabuddin, and Kutubuddin—again tried to kill him by opening fire.