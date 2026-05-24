Miscreants open fire targeting BNP leader at Cox’s Bazar court, associate shot

Miscreants opened fire targeting a BNP leader who had come to appear before the Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court. Although the BNP leader escaped unharmed, one of his associates, Mainuddin, 37, was shot. The incident occurred today, Sunday, around 11:00 am.

According to witnesses and the police, rivals opened fire targeting Liaquat Ali, general secretary of the Jhilongja union BNP in Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila. He is also a former UP member of Ward no. 4 of the same union. People accompanying Liaquat detained a man named Ziaul Haque Zia, 34, in connection with the incident. He was later handed over to the police. A foreign-made pistol, two magazines, and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said security had been strengthened at the court premises. He said Liaquat Ali, the former UP member, was attacked by rivals due to previous enmity.

On the evening of 5 October, 2025, criminals had gone to Liaquat Ali’s house in Muhuripara (BSCIC area) of Jhilongja union and injured him through gunfire and hacking attacks. This morning, Liaquat Ali and several others came to the District and Sessions Judge Court to attend a hearing in a case. After the hearing, around 11:00 am, Liaquat was waiting for a vehicle to return home when several armed men suddenly opened fire targeting him.