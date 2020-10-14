Abducted schoolboy found dead in Savar

A schoolboy, who was kidnapped two days ago, was found dead at Kakab in Birualia of Savar early Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a class one student and son of one Kabir Hossain of Barishal.

Police said Mehedi and his parents used to live at the rented house of one Abdul Karim in Kakab area.

On 12 October, Jashim and Anika, two neighbours of Mehedi, kidnapped the boy and handed him over to one Arman.

Later, they made a call to Kabir demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

The victim’s father provided Tk 15,000 to the kidnappers through bKash but they strangled the boy with a rope and dumped the body.

Kabir then filed a case with Savar Model Police.

After tracking the mobile phone, police arrested Jasim and Anika.

Following their confessional statement, police recovered the body of the schoolboy and sent it to morgue for a post-mortem examination.