Abrar Fahad murder: 22 accused claim innocence in court

Twenty-two accused of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder have demanded justice and claimed innocence in a Dhaka court.

They pleaded not guilty in the court of judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 after being produced before the court on Sunday.

Replying to a question of the Judge, the accused said that they were innocent and are expecting justice from the court.

However, accused Mehedi Hasan Russell, Meftahul Islam Zion and Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna applied before the court to be competent witnesses for rendering their defence. The court fixed 31 March and 1 April to hear their defence.