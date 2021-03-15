Abrar Fahad murder: 22 accused claim innocence in court

Twenty-two accused of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder have demanded justice and claimed innocence in a Dhaka court.
They pleaded not guilty in the court of judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 after being produced before the court on Sunday.
Replying to a question of the Judge, the accused said that they were innocent and are expecting justice from the court.
However, accused Mehedi Hasan Russell, Meftahul Islam Zion and Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna applied before the court to be competent witnesses for rendering their defence. The court fixed 31 March and 1 April to hear their defence.
Forty six testified out of a total of 60 witnesses in the case, till now.
A second year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, Abrar Fahad’s body was recovered from the corridor of Sher-e Bangla Hall of BUET on 7 October 2019.
The next day at noon, the autopsy of Abrar was completed at the Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital morgue.
The victim’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with Chawkbazar police station. Of the accused, 22 were held, while 3 others have been absconding since the case was filed.
On 15 September in 2019, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman framed charges against the accused.