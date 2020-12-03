Abrar murder: 22 accused file no-confidence pleas

Twenty-two accused in Buet student Abrar Fahad murder case, expressed no-confidence on the judge of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Thursday, reports UNB.

No-confidence pleas said that the deposition of witnesses was recorded in the case for a second time illegally which has triggered doubts over proper justice.

Besides, the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said the accused have filed no-confidence pleas against tribunal judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman to prolong the trial process.