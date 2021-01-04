AL leader accused of misappropriating govt rice receives award

Awami League League leader Shah Alam, accused of misappropriating government rice during the lockdown in Brahmanbaria, has been awarded for social service. This has drawn huge criticism on social media. On Sunday, deputy commissioner Hayat-Ud-Doula Khan sought a written explanation from the department of social services within 24 hours about how and why the Awami League leader was given such an award.

On the occasion of National Social Service Day, this award was given by the district social service office at a ceremony organised at the district Circuit House on Saturday noon. Deputy director of Brahmanbaria social services department Mahmudul Hasan has been asked by the deputy commissioner to issue a written explanation.

Shah Alam is a resident of Kautli of ​​ward number 10 of the pourashava. He is the industry and commerce secretary of the district Awami League. He is also a member of FBCCI, former general secretary of the Brahmanbaria Red Crescent Society and director of the Brahmanbaria Chamber of Commerce.