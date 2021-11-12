AL leader and ex-chairman shot dead

He sought candidature from the party for the next elections to the UP.
A relative of the victim, Mohammad Ali, said Latif was returning home by motorcycle with a neighbour, Mehedi Hasan, from Banibaha Bazar around 12:00am on Friday. Latif dropped Mehedi in front of his house, just 500 yards away of his own house. Miscreants fired five rounds of bullets at him when he neared his home and then fled the scene.
Mohammad Ali said the victim’s relatives took the critically injured Latif to Rajbari sadar hospital from where he was taken to Faridpur. There they advised to take him to Dhaka. As his health condition deteriorated on the way to Dhaka, he was taken to Munnu Medical College Hospital at around 3:30am. The physician on duty declared him dead on arrival, he added.
Rajbari sadar police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Sahadat Hossain confirmed the bullet injuries and death of Abdul Latif. “Abdul Latif sustained bullet injuries and died on the way to Dhaka. Police are investigating into the incident.”