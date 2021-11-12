AL leader and ex-chairman shot dead

A leader of ruling Awami League, also former chairman of a union parishad, was shot dead by miscreants near his residence in Banibaha of Rajbari Sadar upazila early Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Banibaha union parishad unit Awami League president Abdul Latif Mia from Pukurchala in Mahishbathan village of the upazila. He served as chairman of the union parishad.