AL leader tied to tree, tortured in Chattogram, UP member held

Police arrested a former union parishad member from Askardighi area under Kotwali police station on Saturday noon in connection with the torture on a local Awami League leader.

The arrestee was identified as Indrajit Chowdhury Leo, a former UP member of the area.

Rashedul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patia Police Station, said a team of police raided one of Leo’s relatives house and arrested him.