AL leader tied to tree, tortured in Chattogram, UP member held

“Efforts are on to arrest the other people involved in the incident,” he said.
Earlier on 29 April, Leo and his associates allegedly tortured Jiten Kanti Guho, vice-president of Haidgaon union unit Awami League, after tying up hands with a tree, in broad day light. His two hands were broken.
They tortured Jiten reportedly for not inviting the UP chairman in an Iftar party organized by Awami League.
The torture incident went viral on social networking site Facbook which drew a huge flack.
Tapash Kanti Guh, younger brother of Jiten filed a case mentioning the names of 7 persons and 5-6 persons as unnamed.
Police arrested the main accused in the case, Chairman Jasim and his son the day after the incident.