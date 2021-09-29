All accused in 23,000 narcotics cases acquitted

As many as 26,138 people who were made accused in 23,535 narcotics cases were acquitted in last 20 years as the complaints brought about against them could not be proved, official records show.

According to the charge sheets and the first information report (FIR), the suspected drug dealers were caught red-handed.

However, complaints levelled against the accused could not be proved because of weak investigation and case statement, and the failure in producing credible witnesses before the court and more reasons, the department of narcotics control (DNC) operations wing recently found these facts after analysing case documents recorded between 2001 and 2020.

During the period, a total of 46,907 cases were disposed of in the courts. The DNC as well as the prosecutions failed to prove around half of the cases (50.17 per cent).