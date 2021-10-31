All communal violence instigators, attackers identified: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said all those who instigated communal violence and carried out attacks in different parts of the country, including Cumilla, have been identified, reports UNB.

“The kinds of provocation leading to attacks on people and riots, and those who unleashed such incidents have been identified. They’ve been identified,” he said.

He was addressing an event marking the Community Policing Day 2021 at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Saturday.