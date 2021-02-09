Alleged extortion: 6 CMP cops placed on 2-day remand

A Chattogram court on Tuesday granted two-day remand of six members of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested in a case against them on charges of abducting a man from Anowara, threatening to kill him and extorting money, reports UNB.
Senior judicial magistrate Shahidulah Kaisar has passed the order.
They are— CMP commissioner’s bodyguard constable Morshed Billah, CMP deputy commissioner’s bodyguard constable Md Masud, constable Shakil khan, constable Eskandar Hossain, constable Monirul Islam and constable Abdul Nabi.
The case was filed with Anowara police station.
District police inspector (prosecution) Md Humayun Kabir said the investigative officer of the case sought seven days to interrogate them.
On 2 Feb, the accused policemen were arrested from the CMP headquarters and later sent to jail.
On 3 Feb, eight men on motorcycles, wearing DB police jackets abducted one Abdul Mannan from Purba Bairag village. They claimed that Mannan is accused in many cases and demanded Tk 1,000,000. They freed him after receiving Tk 180,000.
Mannan filed a case against the policemen later in this connection.