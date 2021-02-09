Alleged extortion: 6 CMP cops placed on 2-day remand

District police inspector (prosecution) Md Humayun Kabir said the investigative officer of the case sought seven days to interrogate them.

On 2 Feb, the accused policemen were arrested from the CMP headquarters and later sent to jail.

On 3 Feb, eight men on motorcycles, wearing DB police jackets abducted one Abdul Mannan from Purba Bairag village. They claimed that Mannan is accused in many cases and demanded Tk 1,000,000. They freed him after receiving Tk 180,000.

Mannan filed a case against the policemen later in this connection.