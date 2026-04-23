DUCSU leaders AB Zubair and Musaddiq attacked in Shahbagh

DUCSU leaders Zubair Bin Neshari (AB Zubair) and Musaddiq Ali Ibn Mohammad were assaulted and beaten in front of Shahbagh Police Station in the capital on Thursday evening.

Islami Chhatra Shibir alleged that activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal carried out the attack.

After the incident, AB Zubair and Musaddiq were rescued and taken to the office of the Officer in Charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station. A group of agitated people, including leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, gathered in front of the police station premises.

AB Zubair is the Social Welfare Secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union, while Musaddiq serves as its Literary and Cultural Secretary. They were elected in last September’s DUCSU elections with the support of Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Speaking on the matter, DUCSU General Secretary and central publicity secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir, SM Farhad, told Prothom Alo that Chhatra Dal activists, along with outsiders, carried out the attack on AB Zubair and Musaddiq.