Another case against OC Pradeep and others

Another case has been filed against 30 people, including the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of the Teknaf police station in Cox’s Bazar, Pradeep Kumar Das. The case was filed on Tuesday by local journalist Faridul Mostafa Khan at the court.
Faridul Mostafa Khan accused them of physically torturing and attempting to murder him as well as bringing false charges against him. The case was filed in the afternoon at the court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah.
The plaintiff’s lawyer, Fakhrul Islam Gundu, said that the case has been accepted by the court. A total of 26 members of the police have been charged in the case, with OC Pradeep as the prime accused. The other accused members of the police include Teknaf police station’s inspector (investigations) AMBS Doha, inspector (operations) Rafiqul Islam Khan, sub-inspector (SI) Kamruzzaman, Saiful Karim and others. Outside of the police force, also accused in the case are Zahirul Islam and Abul Kalam Azad of Hrila union and Nurul Amin and Mofiz Ahmad of Huaikong union.
There are seven other cases in various courts of Cox’s Bazar, against OC Pradeep and over 100 members of the police, accusing them of killing people in the name of crossfire if they failed to pay ‘toll’
Faridul Mostafa Khan is the editor and publisher of the online news portal ‘Janatar Bani ’ and the newspaper ‘Dainik Cox’s Bazar Bani’.
A year ago 6 cases were filed against Faridul Mostafa Khan with the Teknaf police station, accusing him of extortion, possessing firearms, drugs and other charges. The police arrested him in the capital city and sent him to jail. On 27 August he was released on bail after spending 11 months and 5 days in jail.
Retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police on 31 July at the Shamlapur checkpost on the Marine Drive in Teknaf. OC Pradeep, prime accused in the case, is now in the district jail after 15 days of remand at a stretch in phases.
