Another case against OC Pradeep and others

Another case has been filed against 30 people, including the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of the Teknaf police station in Cox’s Bazar, Pradeep Kumar Das. The case was filed on Tuesday by local journalist Faridul Mostafa Khan at the court.

Faridul Mostafa Khan accused them of physically torturing and attempting to murder him as well as bringing false charges against him. The case was filed in the afternoon at the court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah.