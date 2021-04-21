Another Hefazat central leader arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Ataur Rahman, assistant organising secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh and joint secretary general of Khelafat Majlis.

Members of the RAB arrested him from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrassa in the capital’s Mohammadpur around 12.30 am on Wednesday.

Khandoker Al Mahin, director of RAB’s law and media department, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning that Ataur Rahman has been staying in this Madrassa. He was accused in a case filed on allegation of vandalising cars and arson attack. Procedures are ongoing to hand over him to police.

Ataur Rahman has been arrested on the next day of a meeting between the top leaders of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his residence in the capital.