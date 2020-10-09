Another housewife ‘gang raped’ in Chattogram, 8 detained

Prothom Alo English Desk

Eight people have been detained for allegedly gang-raping a housewife after kidnapping her from Moulvipukurpar area of Chandgaon in Chattogram city, reports UNB.

Deputy commissioner Bijoy Bosak of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said the victim was returning home on a rickshaw from Bahaddarhat Bus Terminal in the morning.



Advertisement

The miscreants kidnapped her when she reached Moulvipukurpar area and gang-raped her in a nearly building, Bosak said.

The victim was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for medical tests, he said.


Advertisement

A series of recent rape incidents have sparked countrywide protests. The government on Thursday said it would amend the law to ensure the maximum penalty for rape.

Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK) said that between January and September 2020 nearly 1,000 rape cases were reported, including 208 gang rapes.

More News

Two cases transferred to PBI

Abdur Rahim and Rahmat Ullah, two accused in the incident of assaulting a woman after stripping off her in Noakhali, are at Begumganj police station on Monday

DU student on hunger strike demanding arrest of Nurul

DU student on hunger strike demanding arrest of Nurul

Policeman detained on allegation of killing pregnant wife

Policeman detained on allegation of killing pregnant wife

AL leader detained for ‘raping niece’

Tomij Uddin Nayan